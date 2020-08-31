Dublin VA Medical Center holds food bank drive for veterans

|
Dublin VA Medical Center and Middle Georgia Food Back serve more than 600 veterans and families.
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin VA Medical Center held a food bank drive for veterans Monday.
This makes the second giveaway the Medical Center hosted that the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank sponsored.
The groups provided boxes of food for veterans with a contactless drive-through to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Medical Center Director David Whitmer says as the pandemic continues, they aim to feed more families.
“We are a big part of this community, so partnering with local organizations like the Middle Georgia Food Bank is our way to give back to the community,” Whitmer said. “Frankly it’s a way for us to demonstrate that volunteer spirit in our community.”
The Dublin VA Medical Center served more than 600 families and plans to host more events for the community.