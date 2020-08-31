Evictions resume in Bibb County after 5 month moratorium

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
28
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A moratorium that delayed evictions in Bibb County ended today.

According to Macon-Bibb Chief Magistrate & Civil Judge Pamela White-Colbert, the court began processing evictions Monday.

In March, the Georgia State Supreme Court passed an emergency rule that put a hold on evictions based on non-payment of rent.

Now the county will process cases that have been on hold. According to Judge White-Colbert there are hundreds the court will have to process.

“From March until now from what I’ve been told, we have about 500 cases filed; we can only do about 12 cases an hour because we are only doing three cases every 15 minutes,” Judge White-Colbert said.

If you need help with rent there are several local organizations below that might be able to help:

  • Macon Outreach At Mulberry
http://maconoutreach.com
  • Manna of Hope Resource Center

http://mannaofhoperesourcecenter.org

  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church: Christian Service Center

https://www.sacredheartwr.org/67

  • Economic and Community Development Department – Macon

www.maconbibb.us/economic-community-development

Previous articleTwiggs County monument toppled over Friday night
Next articleSecretary of Agriculture extends Food Box Program
mm
Chip Matthews
Chip Matthews, a graduate of Georgia State University, is a Multimedia Journalist from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before joining the WMGT team, Chip worked in similar roles at News Channel Nebraska, in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he worked for CBS46 in Atlanta as an Assignment Editor News Intern and as a DJ for 88.5 WRAS and 95.1 KVCM. Chip blames his love for news on his natural curiosity and passion for telling stories. When he is not working, Chip is enjoying life with his wife and kids. His hobbies include filmmaking, photography, anything outdoor-related and watching the Detroit Lions lose on Sundays.