|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A moratorium that delayed evictions in Bibb County ended today.
According to Macon-Bibb Chief Magistrate & Civil Judge Pamela White-Colbert, the court began processing evictions Monday.
In March, the Georgia State Supreme Court passed an emergency rule that put a hold on evictions based on non-payment of rent.
Now the county will process cases that have been on hold. According to Judge White-Colbert there are hundreds the court will have to process.
“From March until now from what I’ve been told, we have about 500 cases filed; we can only do about 12 cases an hour because we are only doing three cases every 15 minutes,” Judge White-Colbert said.
If you need help with rent there are several local organizations below that might be able to help:
- Macon Outreach At Mulberry
- Manna of Hope Resource Center
http://mannaofhoperesourcecenter.org
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church: Christian Service Center
https://www.sacredheartwr.org/67
- Economic and Community Development Department – Macon