Gov. Kemp Renews Public Health State of Emergency, COVID-19 Safety Measures

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)–Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Monday, extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.

Executive Order 08.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 PM on October 10. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.

The order requires social distancing, bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions. The order runs through 11:59 PM on September 15, 2020.

Read the Governor’s executive orders here.

Encouraging Signs

Currently, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia are at their lowest since July 6. Cases reported yesterday were at their lowest point since June 22. The statewide positivity rate has declined in the past month, and there is ample testing capacity in every region. As of last Friday, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency had distributed 25.9 million masks, 10.6 million cloth face coverings, 5.2 million surgical gowns, 42 million gloves, and 1.6 million face shields and goggles to local hospitals, schools, and long-term care facilities.