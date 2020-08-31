Hot, humid week ahead

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
25
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the work week as humidity remains at high levels as well.

TODAY.

We are going to kick off the new work week with temperatures in the low and middle 90’s under a partly sunny sky. Showers and storms this afternoon will be isolated. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall and by Daybreak tomorrow morning we will see morning lows in the middle 90’s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected overnight.

TOMORROW.

Rinse and repeat. Showers and storms will be a little more isolated on Tuesday but the heat and humidity hang around. Heat index values are forecast to be well into the triple digits during the afternoon. Make sure you are taking care of yourself and those vulnerable to excessive heat.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Temperatures will climb towards the middle and upper 90’s by the end of the work week as rain chances taper off. A cold front will move through during the weekend that will cool temperatures off and bring back better organization of showers and storms.

