Macon-Bibb Health Department to hand out free face masks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Health Department continues “Operation M.A.S.K.”, giving the community more opportunities to get free face masks. As of August 31, the Health Department has distributed over 13,000 masks. Residents can get face masks at each of the following events:

Date Time Location 9/1/2020 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

795 Maynard St.

Macon, GA 31217 9/4/2020 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Macon-Bibb County Fire Station 3

4036 Napier Ave.

Macon, GA 31204 9/26/2020 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tubman Museum

310 Cherry Street

Macon, GA 31201

The CDC recommends using a face mask or homemade cloth face covering in public spaces where social distancing is difficult or impossible to maintain. The use of simple cloth face coverings may help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

When using a face mask or other face covering, it is important to wear it correctly. Coverings worn incorrectly will not be as effective in preventing the spread of illness as coverings worn properly. Make sure masks fully cover the mouth and nose and fit snugly against the sides of the face. Always use the straps of a mask to remove it – never touch the front after use. Wash your hands after removal. Regularly wash reusable masks and face coverings between uses.

While there is not yet any vaccine to protect against COVID-19 transmission, you can take everyday steps to reduce your risk:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, us an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

Wear cloth face coverings in places where maintaining a six-foot distance from others is difficult or impossible.

For more information about the COVID-19, including cases numbers, testing information and guidance, visit NCHD52.org/coronavirus, or use the Georgia COVID-19 Hotline by calling 844-442-2681.