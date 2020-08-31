Macon man arrested for striking, killing pedestrian

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Macon man who turned himself over deputies.

Authorities say 24-year-old Antonio Jaron Jones turned himself in at around 11 a.m.

Deputies say Jones told investigators that he was driving the vehicle that struck 51-year-old Valeria Moore Patterson on August 27.

Deputies took Jones to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Homicide by Vehicle. He is being held without bond at this time.

Crimestopper

If you have information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.