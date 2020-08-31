Salvation Army of Greater Macon receives grant from State Farm

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Salvation Army of Greater Macon received the State Farm Grant.

This comes from a news release from the Salvation Army of Greater Macon. The grant will be used to support the shelter and meal program for the organization.

In a statement Major Johnny Poole with the Salvation Army said:

“We are grateful and blessed to receive such a generous grant from State Farm. Operating 24-7 during a pandemic is a challenge, but one that we will overcome. The funds from the State Farm Grant will allow us to continue meeting the needs of the homeless in Central Georgia.”

The Salvation Army operates a 126-bed facility 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.