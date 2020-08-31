Scammers impersonate Houston County deputies to get money

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Scammers are using the names of real deputies to steal money from Houston County residents.
According to a post on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, residents are receiving calls from numbers similar to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the scammers impersonate deputies warning victims of a warrant for their arrest. The scammers tell the victims they can avoid jail time by sending money.
Kelvin Collins, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia, gave advice on how to handle the situation.
“This week they may be representing your local sheriff’s department. Next week it’s going to be the IRS, and the next week it’s going to be Georgia Power or water company,” Collins said. “So just be prepared when you get those phone calls.”
Tips from the BBB
- Ask questions
- Inform the caller that you are going to check into the matter yourself
- Tell the caller you will call them back at a number listed online for that agency