Twiggs County monument toppled over Friday night

|
Listen to the content of this post:
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Twiggs County deputies are looking for the person responsible for vandalism in Jeffersonville.
According to a Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies discovered the Earl Hamrick monument outside the courthouse laying on the ground separated from its foundation.
Deputies discovered the incident Friday around 7:45 p.m.
Earl Hamrick served as Twiggs County Sheriff for 48 years.
According to Sheriff Darren Mitchum, crews are in the process of repairing the damage.
Anyone with information
- Call the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at 478.945.3357