Twiggs County monument toppled over Friday night

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Twiggs County deputies are looking for the person responsible for vandalism in Jeffersonville.

According to a Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies discovered the Earl Hamrick monument outside the courthouse laying on the ground separated from its foundation.

Deputies discovered the incident Friday around 7:45 p.m.

Earl Hamrick served as Twiggs County Sheriff for 48 years.

According to Sheriff Darren Mitchum, crews are in the process of repairing the damage.

Anyone with information

  • Call the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at 478.945.3357

 