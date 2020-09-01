Family safe, but home is total loss after early morning house fire in Washington County

|
OCONEE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A family of three in Washington County is safe after their home caught on fire early Tuesday morning.
According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, fire crews responded to the home on South Brown Street in Oconee at around 2 a.m.
Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said no one was injured, but the home is a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Cochran said he does not suspect foul play.