Bibb County School District distributes WiFi hotspots for students

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As many students face challenges with internet connectivity for virtual learning, school officials continue to solve the problem.
The Bibb County School District distributed more than 1,500 mobile hotspots at the Professional Learning Center on Tuesday.
The event is a part of an ongoing effort that started with an initial batch of hotspots in December.
Community Specialist Jeremy Timmerman says the devices give more students access to learning instruction and materials for their education.
“Even when we’re not in virtual learning, a reliable connection to the internet and a device to use the Internet is important in education in the 21st century Global Society,” Timmerman said. “So that’s just something we’re continuing today, which is getting these hot spots to families that do not have reliable internet access at home.”
Those students who enrolled in the district pre-k through 12th grade were eligible to sign out a device, with a limit of one device per household.
In addition, the district plans to position WiFi-equipped buses throughout the community to support students with internet access throughout the school day.
According to a news release, seven buses will serve as WiFi access points, with plans to expand that number in the future to about 30 buses.
School administrators will release more information about locations and times of service soon.