Commissioner reflects on actor Chadwick Boseman’s time in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Hollywood highlights the life of the Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, community leaders are also remembering his connections to Macon.
Boseman played the role of Jackie Robinson eight years ago in the movie 42 and spent some time filming in Bibb County.
The film came out in movie theaters in 2013. Boseman won praise for his portrayal of the first black player to compete in Major League Baseball.
Commissioner Elaine Lucas says he’s made an everlasting impact on Macon and has helped residents who were looking to be in the film.
“It was just a wonderful opportunity for Macon,” Lucas said Tuesday. “There were a lot of people in Macon who were hired on as extras. And of course, when you watch the movie you can see so many things and so many scenes from Macon.”
Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.