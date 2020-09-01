Deputies arrest man who posed as Baldwin County High School freshman

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An Atlanta man faces charges for pretending to be a 14-year-old freshman at Baldwin County High School.
The Sheriff’s Office says a woman in Milledgeville took in 21-year-old Abay Holmes. He then enrolled virtually and the school district gave him a laptop.
The woman says the arrangement only lasted a few days, because Holmes became ‘unruly’ and she kicked him out.
Police were called when he tried to take the laptop with him.
The Sheriff’s Office tried to take Holmes to Family and Children Services, but he gave a false name and birthday and told them he was homeless.
Once fingerprinted, investigators identified him as Abay Holmes.