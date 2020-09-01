UPDATE: GBI agents arrest father for suspected murder of daughter

Listen to the content of this post:

IVEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – GBI agents arrested 38-year-old John Joseph Yozviak and charged him with the death of his 12-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Yozviak.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, John faces the following charges:

Murder in the second degree

Cruelty to Children in the second degree



Original story

(Published 8/27/2020)

IVEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wilkinson County woman is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and murder in the second degree following the death of her daughter.

A news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 37-year-old Mary Kathrine “Katie” Horton was arrested Thursday around 2 p.m for the death of her daughter, 12-year-old Kaitlyn Michelle Yozviak.

The release says the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a call from Horton Wednesday about her daughter being unresponsive.

Yozviak was taken to Navicent Helath Baldwin, where she was pronounced dead.

Ivey Police asked the GBI’s Regional Office in Milledgeville to assist in the investigation. The GBI, Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and Ivey Police executed a search warrant at the home.

Yozviak’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon where an autopsy was performed.

“The preliminary investigation reveals Yozviak was subjected to excessive physical pain due to medical negligence,” the GBI news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Call Ivey Police at (478) 628-2479 or the GBI at (478) 445-4173 if you have additional information.