Man hopes to bring ‘Food Truck Park’ to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is coordinating with a downtown community to bring more culture and food to the city.
The Knight Foundation awarded Macon native Weston Stroud with an Emerging Cities Champions grant in August.
Stroud says the grant will be used to unite the community through something everyone can enjoy.
“The focus of this project, and what I’m trying to do with the ECC grant is to really revitalize the area,” Stroud said. “The idea behind revitalization— bring people together over a common shared experience, and that shared experience is food.”
Stroud hopes to turn the green space next to the Roxy Theatre into “Roxy Park” to host food trucks.
“We want to have food trucks, and designate this area as a food truck park to bring people here,” Stroud said. “We can push the culture a little bit further. We can talk about our cultural past and we can talk about food, but also art.”
Business owner Lewis Young says he believes the food truck park would be a positive addition to the Greenwood Bottoms area.
“You can’t stay the same and expect to grow,” Young said. “It’s going to be awesome just to have people coming to this area.”
Young says he looks forward to seeing more people enjoying what Macon has to offer.
“I’m so excited,” Young said. “I can’t wait to see people walking the streets, jogging with their umbrellas, summertime, and just positive vibes all the way around.”
The food truck park has no traget start date or completion date right now.
Stroud says he will continue to communicate with the community in an effort to meet their needs.
Turner Tabernacle AME Church will host a “Love Your Street” party Thursday. Community leaders will be handing out pizza and discussing pedestrian safety for the potential food truck park. Slices will be handed out from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.