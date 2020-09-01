Hot weather to start off September

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- As we flip the calendar to a new month the heat will roll right on with us.
TODAY.
Mostly sunny conditions are expected this afternoon where temperatures are forecast to climb into the low and middle 90’s. Rain coverage will be isolated once again. A few clouds will hang around through the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Another hot and humid day is on the way for Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the middle 90’s while heat index values will be well into the triple digits. Overnight temperatures will only fall into the middle 70’s. Our average morning low this time of year is 69°.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
We are going to dry out a little bit by the end of the week as temperatures soar into the upper 90’s. We will have to monitor for the potential of a Heat Advisory if heat index values top 105°. Rain showers return with a cold front this holiday weekend.
