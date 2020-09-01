Authorities make fourth arrest in mail, identity theft case

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a fourth Macon man in connection with a mail and identity theft.
Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators along with the US Postal Inspectors Office, Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Jesse Gary Seabolt.
On August 28, authorities executed a search warrant in the 5700 block of Thomaston Road. Deputies from Bibb County, Monroe County, Twiggs County, and the U.S Postal Inspector found Seabolt.
Investigators say during the search, they found mail and several stolen checks from a local veterinarian office.
Authorities say they also found crystal meth, a stolen gun, and electronic devices believed to contain the victim’s personal and bank account information.
Jesse Gary Seabolt charges
After an interview, investigators took Seabolt to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:
- Printing/Executing/ Negotiating Fictitious Checks
- Theft by Deception
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
- (5) counts of Aggravated Identity Fraud
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Drug Related Object
- (5) counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft
- Identity Theft Fraud When Using Identity Information Concerning a Person
Authorities have set no bond for Seabolt at this time.
This incident is still under investigation
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.