Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Commissioners are working to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic by the way of grants.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioners appropriated CARES Act funds from the general fund to several grants.
GRANTS ESTABLISHED AT TUESDAY NIGHT’S COMMISSION MEETING
- Local Small Business CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund for small businesses operating within Macon-Bibb County.
- Feeding the Vulnerable CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund to aid non-profits that provide meals or food delivery services to the elderly, disables, and vulnerable persons.
- School Support CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund which will provide grant funds to the Bibb County Board of Education, private schools, or charter schools operating in Macon-Bibb County.
- Homelessness Support CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund for non-profits that provide shelter, meals and support to homeless people affected by COVID-19.
Each grant is for $1,000,000.