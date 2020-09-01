Macon-Bibb CARES Act will fund grants throughout county

Chip Matthews
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Commissioners are working to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic by the way of grants.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioners appropriated CARES Act funds from the general fund to several grants.

GRANTS ESTABLISHED AT TUESDAY NIGHT’S COMMISSION MEETING

  • Local Small Business CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund for small businesses operating within Macon-Bibb County.
  • Feeding the Vulnerable CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund to aid non-profits that provide meals or food delivery services to the elderly, disables, and vulnerable persons.
  • School Support CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund which will provide grant funds to the Bibb County Board of Education, private schools, or charter schools operating in Macon-Bibb County.
  • Homelessness Support CARES Act Subrecipient Grant Fund for non-profits that provide shelter, meals and support to homeless people affected by COVID-19.

Each grant is for $1,000,000.