Authorities arrest Macon man after finding crack cocaine, gun in home

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Macon man after finding drugs in his home on August 27.
Authorities identified the man as 38-year-old Kenneth Adriane Spivey.
Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators along with the Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Burke Street.
Investigators searched the home and found the following:
- Marijuana
- Crack Cocaine
- Ecstasy pills
- packaging material
- A gun
Kenneth Spivey charges
Afterward, deputies detained Spivey. They took him to the Bibb County Jail and charged with:
- Possession of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
Authorities have set no bond for him at this time.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.