Monroe County Sheriff’s Office donates van to Animal Control

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A generous gift from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is easing the load of the staff at the county’s Animal Control shelter.
According to Animal Shelter Director, Becky Gifford, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office gave animal control a van in July. They used the van for the first time last Friday during a rescue mission.
The van allows the staff to transport around 20 dogs in a single trip. Before, the shelter was only able to transport four dogs at a time.
Gifford says the van is especially helpful for transporting multiple dogs long distances. According to Gifford, the shelter meets rescue organizations throughout the southeast. The van will allow for larger transports.
Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says helping out Animal Control is something the Sheriff’s Office was happy to do.
“We work closely with them, dealing with stray dogs or abused dogs and they have always cooperated well with us when we are doing investigations about animal cruelty,” Freeman said. “They have always helped us out, so if there was a way to help them out we are going to do it.”
Before getting the van, Monroe County’s Animal Shelter used two county pick-up trucks to retrieve and transport animals throughout its 400 square mile coverage area.
