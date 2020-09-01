Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 24-28

|
Restaurant Report Card: August 24-28
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 24 and Friday, August 28, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Bibb County:
Chipotle Mexican Grill
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Amici Macon
1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Popeye’s
742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
3944 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Subway
883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved score from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Subway
630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Boys and Girls Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Johnny’s New York Style Pizzeria
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Zaxby’s
3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Burger King
4964 ROMEISER RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Dodge County:
Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Wahl to Wahl
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Dooly County:
Dairy Queen
1043 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Houston County:
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Guardian Center (Food Service)
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Waffle House
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)
802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Happy Hour School (Food Service)
200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Baja Fresh
810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Tropical Smoothie
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Yesterdaze Bar & Grill
2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Perry Senior Center (Food Service)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Pub 96 Inc. (Food Service)
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Jasper County:
Subway
9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Little Caesar’s
9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Jones County:
Jones County Head Start (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)
126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Lamar County:
Milner Place Downtown Eatery
170 MAIN ST MILNER, GA 30257
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Macon County:
Oasis Coffee House
310 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
La Tabasquena Mexican Store (Food Service)
109 OGLETHORPE RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Monroe County:
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Peach County:
Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020
Putnam County:
Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)
162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)
314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)
140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020
Wheeler County:
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020
Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Wilcox County:
Ophelia Kountry Kitchen
215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Vera’s
1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
Carter’s Fried Chicken
1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020
