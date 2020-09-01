Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 24-28

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: August 24-28



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 24 and Friday, August 28, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Duke’s Dawg House

162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Bibb County:

Chipotle Mexican Grill

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Amici Macon

1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Church’s Chicken

777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Popeye’s

742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)

3944 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Subway

883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Subway

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99 (improved score from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Subway

630 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Boys and Girls Central Kitchen

3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Johnny’s New York Style Pizzeria

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Zaxby’s

3960 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Burger King

4964 ROMEISER RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Dodge County:

Subway

538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Wahl to Wahl

538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Pittman Side Track Cafe

312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Dooly County:

Dairy Queen

1043 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Houston County:

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Guardian Center (Food Service)

600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Waffle House

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)

802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Happy Hour School (Food Service)

200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Baja Fresh

810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Tropical Smoothie

794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

2 Guys and a Pie Pizzeria

402 HIGHWAY 247 S STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Longhorn Steakhouse

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Cuban Island Cafe

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill

2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Perry Senior Center (Food Service)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Pub 96 Inc. (Food Service)

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Jasper County:

Subway

9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Little Caesar’s

9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Jones County:

Jones County Head Start (Food Service)

235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)

126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Lamar County:

Milner Place Downtown Eatery

170 MAIN ST MILNER, GA 30257

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Macon County:

Oasis Coffee House

310 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

La Tabasquena Mexican Store (Food Service)

109 OGLETHORPE RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Monroe County:

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-28-2020

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Peach County:

Peachtree Cafe

50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2020

Putnam County:

Putnam County Primary School (Food Service)

162 OLD GLENWOOD SPRINGS RD SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Putnam County Elementary School (Food Service)

314 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Putnam County Middle School (Food Service)

140 SPARTA HWY SE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2020

Wheeler County:

Divine Inspirations Cafe

10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2020

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)

71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Wilcox County:

Ophelia Kountry Kitchen

215 W 4TH ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Vera’s

1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

Carter’s Fried Chicken

1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2020

