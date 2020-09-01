Staying hot this week

Listen to the content of this post:

It was a hot and muggy day in Middle Georgia, with some areas seeing “feel like” temperatures of over 105 degrees!

We have more sunshine and heat on the way as we head through the end of the week thanks to high pressure. This means, those showers that we have been seeing every afternoon, and help cool us off are going to be hard to come by.



Dry conditions this week are only going to be felt as far as the rain chances are concerned.

We will continue to see high humidity through the next few days that will contribute to more triple digit heat index values.

We will finally get a break once we hit the weekend.



Saturday into Sunday, a cold front will push through the area. There is not a ton of rain associated with this front, but it will be strong enough that it can bring some cooler air to Middle Georgia.

A few showers and thunderstorms will still be possible beginning Saturday afternoon, through Labor Day Weekend.



Looking ahead, some significantly cooler air will move into the central US. While we will see some benefit from this, it will mostly be slightly cooler temps. Get ready to be jealous of your friends in the middle of the country seeing a nice fall chill.