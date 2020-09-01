UPDATE (Tuesday, September 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 272,697 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 1.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 892 4805.78 23 82
Atkinson 408 4897.96 3 49
Bacon 523 4586.11 9 38
Baker 71 2278.56 3 16
Baldwin 1705 3837.67 52 130
Banks 385 1926.73 6 51
Barrow 1772 2051.33 38 216
Bartow 2450 2211.77 72 245
Ben Hill 632 3796.94 14 63
Berrien 382 1981.74 6 19
Bibb 5430 3568.85 127 758
Bleckley 352 2741.86 17 23
Brantley 310 1614.42 8 25
Brooks 478 3039.36 22 50
Bryan 866 2212.74 9 70
Bulloch 2049 2578.43 21 120
Burke 658 2945.13 8 72
Butts 569 2260.27 40 49
Calhoun 225 3561.82 7 44
Camden 1023 1897.11 7 37
Candler 356 3285.04 14 19
Carroll 2336 1944.74 62 146
Catoosa 877 1275.25 17 63
Charlton 572 4316.66 6 19
Chatham 7129 2439.97 124 659
Chattahoochee 1192 11089.4 2 11
Chattooga 584 2358.07 6 31
Cherokee 4895 1835.97 79 425
Clarke 3070 2365.56 30 171
Clay 113 3957.97 2 8
Clayton 6529 2141.79 142 608
Clinch 294 4417.07 4 26
Cobb 17097 2162.57 395 1592
Coffee 1797 4174.99 37 253
Colquitt 1770 3899.28 26 137
Columbia 3179 2004.02 45 154
Cook 510 2924.82 11 51
Coweta 2266 1490.78 26 108
Crawford 153 1251.23 3 24
Crisp 474 2126.61 15 63
Dade 200 1237.47 3 14
Dawson 680 2516.56 7 70
Decatur 992 3768.71 21 76
DeKalb 16650 2099.21 304 1860
Dodge 331 1623.74 7 28
Dooly 285 2126.87 14 48
Dougherty 2993 3329.07 180 606
Douglas 3179 2092.74 67 369
Early 418 4119.85 32 32
Echols 237 5971.28 2 9
Effingham 1080 1686.81 17 76
Elbert 480 2533.65 1 28
Emanuel 771 3401.87 22 61
Evans 373 3490.22 5 28
Fannin 465 1766.72 8 38
Fayette 1585 1348.43 38 81
Floyd 2313 2314.94 32 182
Forsyth 3154 1249.07 33 268
Franklin 563 2413.31 11 43
Fulton 25063 2280.15 525 2159
Gilmer 751 2390.43 8 73
Glascock 34 1123.97 2 4
Glynn 3053 3548.06 71 229
Gordon 1534 2642.6 30 102
Grady 669 2726.16 12 84
Greene 445 2377.52 17 48
Gwinnett 24477 2520.43 341 2454
Habersham 1363 2975.98 62 185
Hall 7801 3780.49 128 847
Hancock 360 4393.99 39 58
Haralson 333 1083.91 8 22
Harris 728 2097.26 21 78
Hart 420 1608.76 11 57
Heard 172 1390.46 5 12
Henry 4442 1851.87 80 175
Houston 2647 1685.57 69 334
Irwin 222 2353.44 4 28
Jackson 1523 2038.82 26 131
Jasper 195 1373.34 4 17
Jeff Davis 645 4257.99 11 37
Jefferson 671 4381.9 18 63
Jenkins 322 3754.66 25 55
Johnson 342 3540.01 13 47
Jones 459 1605.4 5 40
Lamar 325 1679.85 16 34
Lanier 265 2560.14 5 14
Laurens 1353 2860.71 48 116
Lee 666 2222.15 24 95
Liberty 932 1505.56 18 102
Lincoln 196 2412.31 7 24
Long 184 923.93 3 12
Lowndes 3496 2965.78 66 181
Lumpkin 719 2127.09 12 76
Macon 206 1586.08 10 44
Madison 540 1789.44 8 50
Marion 171 2061.98 6 16
McDuffie 521 2412.37 13 63
McIntosh 248 1702.48 5 21
Meriwether 488 2321.6 9 64
Miller 216 3747.4 0 10
Mitchell 714 3237.21 45 139
Monroe 597 2153.14 42 77
Montgomery 217 2352.56 3 17
Morgan 419 2189.36 2 28
Murray 716 1778.4 3 42
Muscogee 5484 2861.82 135 587
Newton 2325 2069.35 62 232
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16153 0 129 571
Oconee 560 1341.74 20 54
Oglethorpe 281 1843.83 11 42
Paulding 2300 1333.01 34 135
Peach 572 2089.5 17 90
Pickens 525 1565.76 6 51
Pierce 520 2660.53 13 60
Pike 280 1484.62 8 25
Polk 1220 2805.76 15 78
Pulaski 223 2047.19 7 25
Putnam 616 2814.71 20 63
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 283 1666.08 6 37
Randolph 314 4649.1 27 51
Richmond 6062 2997.43 131 496
Rockdale 1665 1753.37 33 193
Schley 95 1800.95 2 13
Screven 295 2122.3 9 35
Seminole 295 3624.08 8 23
Spalding 1182 1710.32 51 158
Stephens 853 3239.9 27 89
Stewart 356 5808.45 11 87
Sumter 861 2928.67 60 186
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 685 2695.68 7 51
Taylor 160 2010.56 7 25
Telfair 349 2230.89 13 31
Terrell 320 3779.38 31 73
Thomas 1413 3180.21 49 155
Tift 1511 3700.71 49 190
Toombs 1080 4002.52 19 82
Towns 213 1769.99 6 24
Treutlen 215 3148.34 5 23
Troup 2602 3695.29 85 286
Turner 279 3454.68 21 44
Twiggs 166 2052.93 7 36
Union 488 1926.19 11 61
Unknown 2480 0 4 63
Upson 664 2526.92 57 67
Walker 1046 1502.66 22 51
Walton 1506 1571.8 48 149
Ware 1347 3757.01 45 154
Warren 120 2303.26 5 22
Washington 617 3039.11 4 41
Wayne 967 3226.13 25 82
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 149 1883.93 6 16
White 529 1665.72 13 80
Whitfield 4002 3823.37 53 212
Wilcox 224 2548.35 20 45
Wilkes 225 2246.85 3 25
Wilkinson 291 3262.7 17 51
Worth 504 2502.23 29 83
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,646,929 (2,368,498 reported molecular tests; 278,431 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 272,697* (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,733 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

