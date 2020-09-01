Verizon hiring hundreds to work from home

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Verizon Wireless is looking to fill nearly 1,000 work from home positions during the pandemic.

In a release from the company, Verizon says it’s looking to hire 950 customer service representatives to permanently work from home.

Some of the base requirements include customer service or sales experience, and willingness to work split shifts.

What’s the catch?

Your home office MUST be located in the state of Georgia.

To learn more about this career opportunity, or to apply, click here.