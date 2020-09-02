One dead, others injured in Warner Robins car accident

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a fatal accident from Tuesday night.
According to a news release, officers responded to the area of Elberta Rd and Ola Dr.
The release says a 2008 Nissan Altima, traveling eastbound on Elberta Rd., crossed the center lane and hit a 2000 Chevy Silverado.
The driver of the Altima was not wearing a seatbelt. Paramedics took that driver to The Medical Center Navicent Health, where she died. The driver and passenger in the Silverado were also not wearing seat belts. Paramedics took them the The Medical Center Navicent Health for their injuries as well.
A passenger in the Altima was treated at the scene.
The accident is still under investigation.