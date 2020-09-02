Crawford Co High School closing due to water main leak

Listen to the content of this post:

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crawford County Schools have closed this morning after a water main break.

School officials say buses will run following the release of car riders.

Administrators discovered the leak as students entered the building just after 7 in the morning. The leak comes after the City of Roberta changed water mains overnight which caused the blowout.

This is only for Crawford County High School students. School officials are calling parents to arrange student pick-ups.

Classes will resume tomorrow, September 3. Also, school officials will contact parents directly with future updates.