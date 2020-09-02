Deputies, Animal Welfare at Poppy Avenue home in Macon

According to investigators, deputies were at the home for an eviction when they discovered at least 10 dogs and blood on the property.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies arrest two people on charges of dogfighting and animal cruelty after responding to a home on Poppy Avenue in Macon.

According to investigators, the Civil Court Sheriff’s Office was at the home in the 600 block of Poppy Avenue for eviction. That’s when they discovered at least ten dogs and blood on the property.

Bibb County Animal Welfare also responded to the scene to remove the dogs at the home.

Deputies have blocked off the scene at this time.

