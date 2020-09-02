Forbes names Houston County School District ‘Best Employer in Georgia’

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Forbes named Houston County School District as the best employer in Georgia of 100 large employers in the state. The District came in first place.

In a statement Houston County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott said:

“Our recruiting campaign is titled, ‘Land the Job You Love’ because we believe our employees are our most important resource. Being recognized as the ‘Best Employer in the State’ is affirmation that our employees love their job and the people they work alongside. The members of the Houston County Board of Education make our employees a priority throughout the school year, but more importantly, during budget time by providing a competitive salary and benefit package. Although we have over 4,000 full-time employees, we still meet with new hires individually to provide an orientation and answer questions. Our people work hard every day to produce high-achieving students and make our school system world class!”

According to school officials, Houston County School District educates approximately 30,000 Pre-K – 12 students. It also has close to 5,500 total full-time and part-time employees.