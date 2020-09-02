John Hancock Academy moving to distance learning for 14 days

|
Listen to the content of this post:
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – John Hancock County will move to distance learning for the next 14 days.
That’s according to a Facebook post by the school Wednesday, which said the decision was made “due to the number of staff members quarantined.”
“The school and buses will be cleaned and disinfected,” the post read. “The campus will reopen Thursday, September 17, 2020.”
Teachers will contact parents “over the next few days” to set up distance learning. All athletic practices and competitions will be postponed during this time.
Call the school office (706) 444-6470 with questions.
Hancock County had 360 cumulative COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, September 2, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
According to a post on the school’s Facebook page Tuesday, the school learned Tuesday that a student tested positive for COVID-19. The student was placed in quarantine along with two other students who met “close contact” criteria.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.
John Hancock Academy has decided, due to the number of staff members quarantined, all JHA students will transfer to…
Posted by John Hancock Academy on Wednesday, September 2, 2020