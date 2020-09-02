Northside’s Madelyne Lee commits to Mercer softball

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northside’s Madelyne Lee has committed to Mercer’s softball team.

She verbally committed to the Lady Bears Tuesday on social media.

Lee batted .368 with two homers and 19 stolen bases as a freshman.

As a sophomore, she hit .378. She’s currently batting a whopping .545 with two homers and nine RBI in her junior year.

Lee was named All-Region as a freshman and sophomore.

Here’s Madelyne on why she committed to Mercer so early.

“Committing to Mercer early was an easy decision because I know her coaching style,” said Lee. “She (head coach Stephanie DeFeo) treats her players like family. It’s really close to home, so my parents are able to come watch. My family and friends. It’s a great school for academics, so not only am I going there to further my softball career, but I also get great academics.”

Lee also talked about what she wants to accomplish at Mercer.

“I want to set some records. I definitely want to improve on myself and be the best player that I can be. Make new bonds. I’ll obviously have new teammates there.”

