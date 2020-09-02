Perry man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry man was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
That’s according to a news release from the Middle District of Georgia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, which says an international investigation found 31-year-old David Franklin Browder III was uploading child pornography on a popular instant messaging app.
Browder’s 120 month prison sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release. He’s also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each identifiable victim in the 213 images he possessed and will have to register as a sex offender in any state where he resides following his release from prison.
The release says Browder admitted to uploading images of minors, including an infant, being sexually abused on the Kik instant messaging app. Canadian authorities began investigating the case in 2019 before turning the case over to American authorities.
Browder is a repeat child sex offender and was convicted in 2008 in Houston County Superior Court for criminal attempt to commit child molestation and sexual battery of a minor.
“He will now spend the next ten years in a federal prison, where there is no parole,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said. ” Tracking down this child predator, and removing him from the streets of Perry, is the result of the excellent partnership between HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) Ottawa and HSI Atlanta. I want to thank both agencies for their work in this case, and for their total dedication to saving children worldwide from the grip of their abusers.”
“The children of Houston County, Georgia should sleep easier knowing a child pedophile is off their streets for the next decade,” added acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “These types of heinous investigations wouldn’t be possible without the great partnerships of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office”
