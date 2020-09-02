Search warrant at Warner Robins hotel results in 2 arrests

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman are in custody after police served a search warrant at a rented hotel room Wednesday.
A Warner Robins Police news release says WRPD Narcotics Intelligence Unit, Criminal Investigations and Department of Community Supervision found 29 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, a firearm and cash at a room at Quality Inn, located at 215 Margie Drive.38-year-old Anthony Bernard Andrews is charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to sell schedule I and II drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving a false name.
23-year-old Kelsey Lynn Justice is charged with possession with intent to sell schedule I and II drugs.
Police say anyone with information about illegal drug sales should contact the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
