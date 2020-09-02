Unseasonably warm weather to continue

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures continue to climb as rain chances fall through the rest of the work week.
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will soar into the middle 90’s. A few showers are possible but most will stay dry today. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s. A mostly clear sky is in the forecast tonight.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures will continue to stay unseasonably warm on Thursday as highs are forecast to be in the middle and upper 90’s. We look to stay dry as high pressure builds in. Temperatures in the overnight hours will be back in the low 70’s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Friday and Saturday will be our last days of brutal heat before a cold front moves in. Isolated showers will return on Saturday before better coverage of rain returns on Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80’s by Labor Day on Monday!
