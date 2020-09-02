UPDATE (Wednesday, September 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 274,613 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 2.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 899 4843.49 23 82
Atkinson 410 4921.97 3 51
Bacon 526 4612.42 9 38
Baker 71 2278.56 3 16
Baldwin 1715 3860.18 52 130
Banks 389 1946.75 6 52
Barrow 1809 2094.16 39 218
Bartow 2479 2237.95 72 246
Ben Hill 638 3832.98 16 67
Berrien 388 2012.87 7 19
Bibb 5431 3569.5 130 769
Bleckley 359 2796.39 17 22
Brantley 310 1614.42 8 25
Brooks 478 3039.36 22 50
Bryan 871 2225.52 9 70
Bulloch 2137 2689.17 22 122
Burke 660 2954.08 8 72
Butts 569 2260.27 40 49
Calhoun 227 3593.48 7 44
Camden 1032 1913.8 7 42
Candler 356 3285.04 15 19
Carroll 2346 1953.06 62 146
Catoosa 885 1286.88 17 63
Charlton 574 4331.75 6 19
Chatham 7161 2450.92 125 664
Chattahoochee 1277 11880.17 2 11
Chattooga 593 2394.41 6 32
Cherokee 4962 1861.1 79 427
Clarke 3149 2426.43 30 172
Clay 113 3957.97 2 8
Clayton 6561 2152.29 142 614
Clinch 300 4507.21 4 26
Cobb 17210 2176.86 395 1600
Coffee 1807 4198.22 38 252
Colquitt 1784 3930.12 26 138
Columbia 3210 2023.56 45 154
Cook 513 2942.02 11 51
Coweta 2284 1502.62 26 110
Crawford 152 1243.05 3 25
Crisp 476 2135.58 15 63
Dade 208 1286.97 4 14
Dawson 694 2568.37 7 70
Decatur 999 3795.3 22 76
DeKalb 16716 2107.54 309 1867
Dodge 334 1638.46 7 29
Dooly 287 2141.79 14 48
Dougherty 3005 3342.42 179 605
Douglas 3192 2101.3 67 370
Early 419 4129.71 32 33
Echols 237 5971.28 2 9
Effingham 1083 1691.5 17 79
Elbert 479 2528.37 1 29
Emanuel 775 3419.52 22 62
Evans 373 3490.22 5 28
Fannin 473 1797.11 8 38
Fayette 1595 1356.94 39 81
Floyd 2343 2344.97 33 187
Forsyth 3200 1267.29 33 268
Franklin 569 2439.02 11 45
Fulton 25150 2288.07 527 2168
Gilmer 755 2403.16 8 73
Glascock 34 1123.97 2 4
Glynn 3077 3575.95 73 231
Gordon 1549 2668.44 31 103
Grady 671 2734.31 12 85
Greene 446 2382.86 19 49
Gwinnett 24608 2533.92 343 2470
Habersham 1371 2993.45 63 187
Hall 7869 3813.44 128 855
Hancock 360 4393.99 39 58
Haralson 333 1083.91 8 22
Harris 733 2111.66 21 80
Hart 423 1620.26 11 57
Heard 173 1398.54 5 12
Henry 4467 1862.29 81 176
Houston 2670 1700.21 70 343
Irwin 228 2417.05 4 29
Jackson 1563 2092.37 26 131
Jasper 190 1338.12 4 18
Jeff Davis 651 4297.6 12 38
Jefferson 675 4408.02 19 65
Jenkins 333 3882.93 25 55
Johnson 347 3591.76 13 47
Jones 459 1605.4 4 40
Lamar 325 1679.85 16 34
Lanier 271 2618.1 5 15
Laurens 1350 2854.36 48 115
Lee 668 2228.82 24 95
Liberty 933 1507.17 18 102
Lincoln 199 2449.23 7 24
Long 186 933.97 3 13
Lowndes 3521 2986.99 67 182
Lumpkin 737 2180.34 12 76
Macon 207 1593.78 10 44
Madison 548 1815.95 8 50
Marion 172 2074.04 6 17
McDuffie 524 2426.26 13 63
McIntosh 251 1723.07 5 22
Meriwether 492 2340.63 9 64
Miller 217 3764.75 1 10
Mitchell 717 3250.82 45 140
Monroe 593 2138.71 43 76
Montgomery 223 2417.61 3 17
Morgan 420 2194.59 2 28
Murray 717 1780.88 3 42
Muscogee 5526 2883.74 141 598
Newton 2342 2084.48 62 233
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16131 0 130 572
Oconee 568 1360.9 20 54
Oglethorpe 283 1856.96 11 42
Paulding 2336 1353.87 34 136
Peach 572 2089.5 17 91
Pickens 527 1571.73 7 51
Pierce 523 2675.88 13 60
Pike 283 1500.53 8 26
Polk 1236 2842.56 15 80
Pulaski 224 2056.37 7 28
Putnam 619 2828.42 20 64
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 287 1689.63 6 38
Randolph 317 4693.51 27 53
Richmond 6102 3017.21 133 499
Rockdale 1678 1767.06 33 193
Schley 96 1819.91 2 13
Screven 298 2143.88 9 36
Seminole 292 3587.22 8 23
Spalding 1190 1721.89 53 161
Stephens 862 3274.08 27 91
Stewart 367 5987.93 11 79
Sumter 862 2932.07 60 187
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 691 2719.29 7 51
Taylor 163 2048.25 7 25
Telfair 349 2230.89 13 32
Terrell 320 3779.38 31 73
Thomas 1422 3200.47 52 155
Tift 1530 3747.24 51 191
Toombs 1090 4039.58 24 87
Towns 218 1811.53 6 24
Treutlen 214 3133.69 5 23
Troup 2614 3712.33 86 290
Turner 279 3454.68 21 45
Twiggs 165 2040.56 7 34
Union 497 1961.71 11 62
Unknown 2508 0 4 60
Upson 667 2538.34 57 67
Walker 1069 1535.7 22 52
Walton 1527 1593.71 48 150
Ware 1349 3762.59 45 153
Warren 121 2322.46 5 22
Washington 616 3034.18 5 41
Wayne 973 3246.15 25 82
Webster 38 1490.2 2 9
Wheeler 152 1921.86 7 16
White 538 1694.06 13 82
Whitfield 4030 3850.12 55 215
Wilcox 225 2559.73 20 45
Wilkes 226 2256.84 3 25
Wilkinson 289 3240.27 17 52
Worth 509 2527.06 29 84
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,660,230 (2,381,637 reported molecular tests; 278,683 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 274,613* (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,795 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

