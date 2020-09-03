2 wanted for aggravated assault following shooting of Mercer student

Tucker Sargent
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people wanted in connection to a shooting that left a Mercer University student injured last week.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jonas “JoJo” Mason Walker and 18-year-old Brandon Jaden Cole are both wanted on aggravated assault charges.

The news release says both frequent the Unionville area and that both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call Investigator Tony Moss (478) 957-3575 or (478) 803-2347 or email him at tmoss@maconbibb.us if you have any information.

Tucker Sargent
