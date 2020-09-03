Four people dead, two seriously injured after a crash in Wilkinson County

Listen to the content of this post:

WILKINSON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four people are dead and two other people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a truck and car crashed in Wilkinson County Tuesday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 25 year old Richard Talbot, of Milledgeville, was driving his truck on Laurel Branch Road near its intersection with Georgia Highway 540 just before midnight on Tuesday. As the truck was approaching the intersection, Talbot applied the breaks and it skidded nearly 100 feet.

According to the GSP, the truck didn’t stop at the stop sign and went into the eastbound lanes of Georgia Highway 540. The truck went about another 20 feet before it hit 2002 Kia Forte, driven by 50 year old Wanda Peacock of Sandersville. According to the GSP, Peacock wasn’t able to avoid the crash and she hit the truck’s left side.

According to the GSP, both Talbot and one his passengers, 21 year old Dalton Merritt, of McIntyre, died in the crash. The other passenger in the truck, 27 year old Dustin Whitley, of McIntyre, was airlifted to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon with serious injuries.

Peacock was also seriously injured and was airlifted to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. Two passengers in the Kia Forte, 77 year old Katie Peacock, of Sandersville, and 31 year old Jontavious Ingram, of Tennille, died.