Bibb County Schools Superintendent shares what new school year will be like, part 1

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several students in Middle Georgia will start the 2020-2021 school year on September 8th, including students who attend the Bibb County School District.

To slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe, the district will be taking in part in virtual learning through at least October 30th.

Bibb County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Curtis Jones, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share what students and parents should expect this fall.

Click on the video to hear what Dr. Jones had to say.

 

Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.