Bibb County Schools Superintendent shares what new school year will be like, part 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several students in Middle Georgia will start the 2020-2021 school year on September 8th, including students who attend the Bibb County School District.
To slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe, the district will be taking in part in virtual learning through at least October 30th.
Bibb County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Curtis Jones, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share what students and parents should expect this fall.
