More 90’s on the way Friday

Friday brings another day of above normal heat to Middle Georgia. Clear skies and plenty of sunshine will give way to highs that once again return to the mid and upper 90’s.

Once again we will be staying dry thanks to high pressure over the southeast, but these dry conditions won’t last for long.



Over the weekend, a cold front will drop south through Middle Georgia. While we are not anticipating widespread rain and storms, we will see a chance of scattered storms.

More importantly we will finally see our highs cool down from the upper 90’s Friday, to the mid and upper 80’s by Sunday.



Labor Day Weekend will see a few showers and thunderstorms possible, but temps will be staying around normal for this time of year (in the upper 80’s and low 90’s).

There are still a lot of unknowns about next week. Models aren’t really agreeing about the potential for a cold front to move through the southeast next week, and hence I have gone with a conservative forecast for next week.