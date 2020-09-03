Bibb PBIS Department to launch new campaign to reinforce safety measures

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County School District launched a new campaign to reinforce safety measures due to COVID-19.
The District’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Department started the “Be a S.T.A.R.” campaign started to encourage students and staff to follow CDC guidelines when schools reopen.
Curlandra Lightfoot Smith, the district’s PBIS coordinator, says S.T.A.R. stands for:
- Social distance
- Temperate check
- Always mask up
- Rinse and wash your hands for 20 seconds.
Smith says although Bibb County students start school virtually on Tuesday, she hopes everyone remembers to be a “S.T.A.R” when at home, in the community, and at school.
“What our school district is doing to give our students a sense of normalcy is continuing to move forward,” Smith said. “We are continuing to move forward to prepare our students for a 21-century global society. We want our students to be ready to compete with other states and nations.”
#BibbBeASTAR challenge
Smith says the district also plans to launch a #BibbBeASTAR challenge for Bibb schools on social media. She says students can create videos, flyers, or pictures showing themselves being a STAR.
The school with the video or picture with the most likes on social media will win a gift card sponsored by Amerigroup.