Crop dusting plane crashes in cotton field in Pulaski County

According to Emergency Management Director and Pulaski County Fire Chief Leslie Sewell, the crash happened around 9:00 Thursday morning.

Sewell says the pilot was dusting crops when the plane crashed into a tower and landed in a cotton field near Wallace Road and Blue Springs Road.

Sewell says the pilot of the plane was airlifted to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.

Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.