Crop dusting plane crashes in cotton field in Pulaski County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Responders are on the scene of a crop dusting plane crash in Pulaski County.
According to Emergency Management Director and Pulaski County Fire Chief Leslie Sewell, the crash happened around 9:00 Thursday morning.
Sewell says the pilot was dusting crops when the plane crashed into a tower and landed in a cotton field near Wallace Road and Blue Springs Road.
Sewell says the pilot of the plane was airlifted to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.
Stay with 41NBC for updates.