BOLO: Man wanted for entering auto, stealing gun, money

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man wanted in connection with an entering auto investigation.

Deputies say the incident happened on Veranda Lane, during the late-night or early morning hours of August 26 and 27. Authorities say the man took a gun and cash out of the vehicle.

This incident is under investigation

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts or the identity, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.