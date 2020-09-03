Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County parents must pre-order meals for students starting Tuesday.

Meal service is free for Bibb County students. However, they must be pre-ordered weekly. This rule helps reduce the number, and cost, of unclaimed meals.

Parents can click here to fill out an online form each week to order meals for students. They can also choose from a list of pick-up location for meals. To pick up meals, students will need to show their current school ID badge. Students can find their ID number on the parent portal, or call their school.

Meal pick-up days are Monday through Friday at bus stops, or Tuesday and Thursday for curbside.

For more information including menus and pickup times, click here.