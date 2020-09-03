GBI expands Gang Task Force to Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has expanded its Gang Task Force in Middle Georgia.

Sheriff’s from Baldwin to Bibb Counties gathered to discuss street gangs in their communities, and how this task force will help them stop crime.

GBI Director, Vic Reynolds, says Governor Brian Kemp began this project in 2019. The Task Force has since made hundreds of gang-related arrests in Georgia.

Reynolds says this partnership will allow the GBI to cross city and county lines to stop street gangs.

“If we bring local partners along with us, we can swear them in as assisting GBI agents,” Reynolds said. “They’ll have the ability to travel from Bibb County to Baldwin County to the Milledgeville city into the county limits, as long as the Sheriff’s approve that, which they all will, then we’ll have the ability to spread out throughout Middle Georgia.”

Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says the shared resources from the task force will benefit the GBI and local law enforcement.

“They’re giving us a lot of staffing, but we’re giving them the intelligence and the information,” Massee stated. “We’re the first responders, we run the jails, we’re the ones that deal with the public. They benefit from our intelligence, and we get some of their funding and personnel.”

Reynolds says the GBI wanted to grow this initiative to get rid of as many gangs as possible.

“What I want them to know, and to hear, and to understand. We’re coming after them without any equivocation and we’re going to come as hard as we can,” Reynolds said.

If you or anyone you know has any information on criminal street gang activity, call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS.