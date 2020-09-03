Hot and dry to end work week

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A ridge of high pressure across the southeast will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s over the next few days.
TODAY.
We’re going to stay rain free this afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90’s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. At this time a Heat Advisory is not expected. Overnight lows will fall to near 70° under a mostly clear sky.
TOMORROW.
We continue with the hot and dry weather to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90’s with heat index values once again topping out in the triple digits area wide. Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s tomorrow evening
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
A cold front will move through this weekend bringing isolated showers to the area on Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday temperature relief is on the way! High temperatures will only be topping out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).