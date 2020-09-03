Mercer football’s Tyray Devezin named to FCS Players to Watch List

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer senior running back Tyray Devezin has been named to the FCS Players to Watch List by Stats FCS.
He’s one of 15 players, and one of three Southern Conference players on the list.
Devezin rushed for over 1,000 yards on 214 carries last season. He also accounted for 11 of Mercer’s 17 rushing TD’s last season.
In three years at Mercer, Devezin has rushed for 1,986 yards on 394 tries. He’s 675 yards away from becoming the program’s leader rusher.