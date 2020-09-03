Listen to the content of this post:

UNDATED (AP) – Tom Seaver has died at age 75. The Baseball Hall of Fame said he passed away Monday following complications from dementia and COVID-19.

The Mets chose Seaver in a special draft in 1966 after his contract with the Braves was nullified . He spent one year in the minors and won the 1967 National League Rookie of the Year. He had a 16-13 record and 2.76 ERA at the time.

Seaver won the Cy Young three times, all with the Mets. He remains the franchise leader in most career categories, including 198 victories, 2,541 strikeouts.

Seaver was the first pitcher in major league history with eight consecutive seasons of at least 200 strikeouts. He also was a 20-game winner in 1969, ’71, ’72, 75, and ’77.

Seaver finished his Hall of Fame career with a 311-205 record, a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and 231 complete games.