UPDATE (Thursday, September 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
8599
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 3, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/3/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 277,288 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 3.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 906 4881.2 23 82
Atkinson 414 4969.99 3 52
Bacon 527 4621.19 9 40
Baker 71 2278.56 3 16
Baldwin 1743 3923.2 52 131
Banks 392 1961.77 6 54
Barrow 1833 2121.95 39 221
Bartow 2506 2262.32 73 247
Ben Hill 648 3893.06 16 69
Berrien 401 2080.31 8 19
Bibb 5463 3590.54 131 780
Bleckley 358 2788.6 17 23
Brantley 318 1656.08 8 26
Brooks 483 3071.15 22 52
Bryan 884 2258.73 9 71
Bulloch 2188 2753.34 22 124
Burke 664 2971.98 9 72
Butts 571 2268.21 40 49
Calhoun 227 3593.48 7 44
Camden 1057 1960.17 7 41
Candler 365 3368.09 15 20
Carroll 2372 1974.71 63 147
Catoosa 902 1311.6 17 64
Charlton 580 4377.03 6 19
Chatham 7240 2477.96 129 667
Chattahoochee 1336 12429.06 2 13
Chattooga 610 2463.05 6 36
Cherokee 5056 1896.35 79 435
Clarke 3322 2559.74 31 174
Clay 113 3957.97 2 8
Clayton 6596 2163.77 146 615
Clinch 307 4612.38 4 26
Cobb 17375 2197.73 397 1610
Coffee 1829 4249.34 38 262
Colquitt 1790 3943.34 26 139
Columbia 3240 2042.48 46 154
Cook 515 2953.49 11 52
Coweta 2297 1511.17 29 110
Crawford 153 1251.23 3 26
Crisp 480 2153.53 15 64
Dade 211 1305.53 4 14
Dawson 703 2601.68 7 70
Decatur 1007 3825.7 22 77
DeKalb 16837 2122.79 311 1879
Dodge 339 1662.99 7 29
Dooly 292 2179.1 14 48
Dougherty 2993 3329.07 179 610
Douglas 3216 2117.1 67 370
Early 422 4159.27 32 33
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1117 1744.6 17 79
Elbert 498 2628.66 1 29
Emanuel 790 3485.7 22 62
Evans 376 3518.29 5 29
Fannin 480 1823.71 8 38
Fayette 1606 1366.3 39 82
Floyd 2417 2419.03 34 190
Forsyth 3240 1283.13 35 270
Franklin 582 2494.75 11 45
Fulton 25339 2305.26 531 2184
Gilmer 758 2412.71 8 74
Glascock 34 1123.97 2 4
Glynn 3119 3624.76 77 238
Gordon 1561 2689.11 31 106
Grady 682 2779.14 15 85
Greene 452 2414.92 20 50
Gwinnett 24763 2549.88 346 2493
Habersham 1376 3004.37 64 187
Hall 7946 3850.76 130 864
Hancock 366 4467.23 39 58
Haralson 345 1122.97 8 23
Harris 736 2120.3 21 80
Hart 427 1635.58 11 57
Heard 174 1406.63 5 12
Henry 4492 1872.71 83 177
Houston 2706 1723.14 71 344
Irwin 231 2448.85 4 29
Jackson 1586 2123.16 26 131
Jasper 191 1345.17 4 19
Jeff Davis 655 4324 12 41
Jefferson 689 4499.44 19 67
Jenkins 338 3941.23 25 56
Johnson 352 3643.52 13 48
Jones 465 1626.39 4 41
Lamar 325 1679.85 16 34
Lanier 272 2627.77 5 15
Laurens 1371 2898.77 49 115
Lee 669 2232.16 25 97
Liberty 940 1518.48 18 103
Lincoln 199 2449.23 7 24
Long 190 954.05 3 13
Lowndes 3550 3011.59 71 184
Lumpkin 757 2239.51 12 78
Macon 210 1616.88 10 45
Madison 550 1822.58 8 51
Marion 176 2122.27 6 18
McDuffie 525 2430.89 13 63
McIntosh 260 1784.86 5 22
Meriwether 497 2364.41 9 65
Miller 223 3868.84 1 10
Mitchell 720 3264.42 45 140
Monroe 597 2153.14 43 76
Montgomery 232 2515.18 3 17
Morgan 425 2220.71 2 28
Murray 721 1790.81 3 42
Muscogee 5547 2894.7 145 606
Newton 2360 2100.5 62 234
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16232 0 133 594
Oconee 575 1377.67 20 54
Oglethorpe 285 1870.08 11 43
Paulding 2377 1377.64 37 137
Peach 573 2093.15 17 92
Pickens 531 1583.66 7 51
Pierce 530 2711.69 13 61
Pike 285 1511.13 8 26
Polk 1254 2883.95 15 81
Pulaski 230 2111.45 8 28
Putnam 627 2864.98 20 65
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 290 1707.29 6 38
Randolph 318 4708.32 27 53
Richmond 6165 3048.36 135 498
Rockdale 1688 1777.59 33 194
Schley 96 1819.91 2 13
Screven 303 2179.86 9 37
Seminole 298 3660.93 8 23
Spalding 1198 1733.47 53 163
Stephens 875 3323.46 27 91
Stewart 368 6004.24 11 79
Sumter 872 2966.09 60 188
Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 702 2762.58 7 51
Taylor 162 2035.69 7 26
Telfair 349 2230.89 13 33
Terrell 321 3791.19 31 73
Thomas 1426 3209.47 54 155
Tift 1547 3788.88 51 194
Toombs 1116 4135.94 26 87
Towns 221 1836.46 6 25
Treutlen 222 3250.84 5 24
Troup 2627 3730.79 87 290
Turner 281 3479.45 21 45
Twiggs 167 2065.3 7 35
Union 509 2009.08 12 62
Unknown 2419 0 3 54
Upson 670 2549.76 58 68
Walker 1083 1555.81 23 52
Walton 1550 1617.72 48 151
Ware 1353 3773.74 45 152
Warren 121 2322.46 5 22
Washington 619 3048.96 5 41
Wayne 984 3282.85 25 84
Webster 40 1568.63 2 9
Wheeler 152 1921.86 7 16
White 560 1763.34 14 83
Whitfield 4064 3882.6 55 215
Wilcox 225 2559.73 20 47
Wilkes 229 2286.8 3 25
Wilkinson 290 3251.49 17 53
Worth 509 2527.06 29 84
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,691,367 (2,410,665 reported molecular tests; 280,702 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 277,288* (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,259 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 5,868 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 3, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleBOLO: Man wanted for entering auto, stealing gun, money
Next articleMan dies in loading dock accident at Tyson Plant in Vienna
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!