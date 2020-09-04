Cooler days on the way for Labor Day Weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

Highs today once again warmed to the upper 90’s in Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine and a few hints of some dry air.

As we move into the weekend a cold front will push south and bring some relief from this heat. Although we will still see highs warming to the 90’s on Saturday, dry air will be filtering in slowly.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will be staying dry.



Our cool down will continue through the end of the weekend as the cooler, drier air settles in across the southeast. Sunday and Monday will be pleasant with temps close to normal for this time of year and just a slight chance of a shower or storm.



Next week will bring scattered showers and storms beginning Wednesday. Although there is still some model disagreement on next weeks forecast, it is likely that we see some stormy days by the end of the week.