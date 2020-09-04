Georgia DNR captain killed in crash while on duty, driver charged

Captain Stan Elrod was a 28-year-veteran of the Law Enforcement Division.

DANIELSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division captain dies in a crash.

The incident happened just before 8:00 Thursday night in Madison County.

DNR posted to social media that Captain Stan Elrod was a 28-year-veteran of the Law Enforcement Division. The post says he was hit and killed by a car while on duty in Danielsville.

Madison County Jail records show the driver, 31-year-old Arvil Hamons of Danielsville, is charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of drugs.

Governor Brian Kemp called Elrod “a proud husband, father and public servant who worked tirelessly to positively impact people’s lives.”