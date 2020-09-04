Jones County man accused of damaging homes, hitting neighbor with pipe

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County Sheriff Office deputies arrest a man accused of damaging homes and cars and then attacking a neighbor with a pipe.
Thirty-four year old Gregory Battle is charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.
Last Friday, deputies responded to the Champion Cove area where neighbors reported Battle broke windows to several homes and cars. When confronted by a neighbor, deputies say battle hit the neighbor in the head with a pipe.
Deputies say the neighbor was treated at the scene.
